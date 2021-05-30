Kevin De Bruyne: Manchester City midfielder fractured nose and left orbital during Champions League final defeat

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has revealed he suffered a fractured nose and left orbital following his collision with Antonio Rudiger during Saturday's 1-0 defeat in the Champions League final against Chelsea.
The 29-year-old playmaker had to be replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the 60th minute on Saturday evening following a collision with Blues centre-back Antonio Rudiger.
De Bruyne left the field in tears in Porto and has provided an update on his injury after a hospital visit on Sunday morning.
"Hi guys just got back from the hospital," the Belgium international posted on Twitter.
"My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back."
De Bruyne will hope to make a full recovery for Belgium's Euro 2020 campaign which begins in less than two weeks.
Roberto Martinez's side take on Russia in their opening fixture on June 12.