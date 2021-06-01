Ruben Dias: Manchester City defender up for awards double as Premier League Player of the Season nominees announced

Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes, Jack Grealish, Mo Salah, Tomas Soucek and Mason Mount nominated for Premier League Player of the Season award; Dias won Football Writers' Association award in May; De Bruyne won PL award last year

Tuesday 1 June 2021 11:02, UK

Ruben Dias was in fine form again for Manchester City
Image: Ruben Dias was part of the Manchester City side which won the Premier League, the League Cup and reached the Champions League final

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias is bidding to complete a player-of-the-year double after being nominated for the Premier League's award for the 2020/21 season.

Dias won the Football Writers' Association award in May, beating his City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne - who won the Premier League Player of the Season award last season - and Tottenham striker Harry Kane to the honour.

All three are on the shortlist for the Premier League's best player award, alongside Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah.

Ruben Dias has been a revelation for Manchester City since joining from Benfica at the end of September 2:02
Take a look at Ruben Dias in action in a stellar 2020/21 season for Man City

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and Chelsea's Mason Mount, whose pass set up Kai Havertz to score the decisive goal in the Champions League final on Saturday, have also been nominated.

Dias was the first defender to win the FWA award since Liverpool's Steve Nicol back in 1989, a recognition for his performances in the heart of a City defence which was a major factor in the club winning the Premier League.

