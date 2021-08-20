Liam Delap: Manchester City talent signs new five-year contract

Manchester City have secured the future of one of their most exciting young players after striker Liam Delap signed a three-year contract extension.

Delap stepped up to make his first-team debut last September in the Carabao Cup and went on to make his Premier League bow against Leicester City.

The talented 18-year-old's new contract ties him to the reigning champions until the summer of 2026.

Most of his playing time last season came in City's Elite Development Squad, for whom he scored 24 goals in 20 games to help them win the Premier League 2 title and win the player of the season award.

"It's obviously a massive achievement for me," he told the club's website.

"I am so happy. I have been here now for two years and every day I have loved it. I have just loved the place and all the people. I can't wait to do even more.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pep Guardiola says his former striker Robert Lewandowski will remain at Bayern Munich this season

"I've got everything here. I've just fallen into place here and that's why I've committed my future here.

"There is always someone there to support you. They make you feel so welcome and you get the best coaching and the best players playing with you so it improves your game."