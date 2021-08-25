Pep Guardiola suggests he could leave Manchester City when his contract expires in 2023

Pep Guardiola has suggested he could leave Manchester City when his current contract runs out in 2023.

The 50-year-old Spaniard, who joined City in 2016 and has won three Premier League titles, feels he may need a rest after seven years in charge.

The former Barcelona boss revealed his next ambition is to take charge of a national team.

"Next step will be a national team, if there is a possibility," he said at an XP Investimentos event on Wednesday.

"After seven years on this team, I think I'm going to have a stop. I'm going to have to take a break, see what we've done.

"And in the process, I would like to coach a South American (team), European, playing a Copa America, I want to have that experience."

Guardiola took a 12-month break following his departure from Barcelona in 2012 after four years at the Nou Camp, and joined Bayern Munich in 2013.

His comments come on the day City's pursuit of Harry Kane ended, with the England captain confirming he would be staying at Tottenham this summer.