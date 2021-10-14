Ferran Torres: Man City forward suffers fractured foot while on international duty with Spain

Ferran Torres has returned to Manchester City with a fractured foot suffered while on international duty with Spain.

Torres limped off during Spain's UEFA Nations League semi-final win over Italy, having scored twice in the first half.

He was passed fit to start against France in Sunday's final, playing 84 minutes of the 2-1 defeat.

Manchester City confirmed he sustained a 'small fracture' to his right foot.

The Premier League champions said: "He has since returned to Manchester for tests and will continue to be monitored."

Torres has made seven appearances for Manchester City this season, scoring three goals.

The 21-year-old is understood to have picked up the injury during the win over Italy but was deemed fit enough to start the match against France.

However, subsequent tests revealed the extent of the striker's injury, which is likely to keep him out of a string of big games for both club and country.

City face a Manchester derby at Old Trafford plus a Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain within the next six weeks, while Spain play World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden next month.