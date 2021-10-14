Ferran Torres: Man City forward suffers fractured foot while on international duty with Spain

Ferran Torres suffered a 'small fracture' to his right foot while playing for Spain in the UEFA Nations League; the forward has returned to Manchester City and will undergo tests; Man City face Burnley on Saturday

Thursday 14 October 2021 16:53, UK

Ferran Torres
Image: Ferran Torres could miss Manchester City's game with Burnley on Saturday

Ferran Torres has returned to Manchester City with a fractured foot suffered while on international duty with Spain.

Torres limped off during Spain's UEFA Nations League semi-final win over Italy, having scored twice in the first half.

He was passed fit to start against France in Sunday's final, playing 84 minutes of the 2-1 defeat.

Manchester City confirmed he sustained a 'small fracture' to his right foot.

The Premier League champions said: "He has since returned to Manchester for tests and will continue to be monitored."

Trending

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Torres scored twice for Spain in their Nations League semi-final win over Italy

Torres has made seven appearances for Manchester City this season, scoring three goals.

The 21-year-old is understood to have picked up the injury during the win over Italy but was deemed fit enough to start the match against France.

Also See:

Brighton and Hove Albion
Manchester City

Saturday 23rd October 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

However, subsequent tests revealed the extent of the striker's injury, which is likely to keep him out of a string of big games for both club and country.

City face a Manchester derby at Old Trafford plus a Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain within the next six weeks, while Spain play World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden next month.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema