Manchester City supporter hospitalised after service station attack in Belgium

A Manchester City fan is in hospital after he was attacked while travelling home from Tuesday's Champions League game against Club Brugge.

The Belgium-based supporter was attacked at a service station on the E40 motorway in Drongen.

He was taken to a hospital in Ghent.

Manchester City said in a statement: "Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to hear reports of an attack on one of our supporters after the Champions League game in Bruges last night.

"We are currently working with our counterparts at Club Brugge as well as Belgian and Greater Manchester Police to establish more information.

"Our thoughts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of the Belgian-based supporter, who remains in hospital."

Brugge added: "Club Brugge was horrified to learn of the events at the E40 motorway parking lot in Drongen where a Manchester City supporter, who had previously been a guest at the Jan Breydel Stadium, was attacked.

"Club Brugge strongly disapproves of all criminal behaviour, both inside and outside the stadium and puts tolerance first. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the Manchester City supporter."

Manchester City were 5-1 victors at the Jan Breydel Stadium.