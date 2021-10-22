Five men have been arrested after a 63-year-old Manchester City fan, who is Belgian, was hospitalised after being attacked at a service station on the E40 motorway in Drongen; Belgian prosecutors have confirmed the supporter is 'in a coma but his condition is now stable'

Manchester City supporter in coma but now stable after service station attack in Belgium

A Manchester City supporter remains in a coma after being attacked in Belgium following the club's Champions League match against Club Brugge

A Manchester City supporter who was attacked after the club's Champions League match at Club Brugge remains in a coma but is now in a stable condition, Belgian prosecutors have confirmed.

Five men were arrested after a 63-year-old City fan, who is Belgian, was hospitalised after being attacked at a service station on the E40 motorway in Drongen on Tuesday, following the 5-1 win for City at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

One suspect has been charged with theft with violence and theft with aggravated violence, another with intentional beatings and incapacitating injuries, and all five with culpable negligence, the East Flanders prosecutor's office said in a statement on Friday.

The five men were brought before a judge in the city of Ghent on Thursday. Three have been released under strict conditions, including a ban on attending football matches, and two have remained detained, prosecutors added.

Prosecutors said on Wednesday the victim had life-threatening injuries. In their latest update on Friday, they said he was "still in a coma but his condition is now stable".

Man City said they were "shocked and saddened" by the incident, while Club Brugge said they were "horrified".

A City statement released on Tuesday said: "Our thoughts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of the Belgian-based supporter, who remains in hospital."

Brugge added: "Club Brugge was horrified to learn of the events at the E40 motorway parking lot in Drongen where a Manchester City supporter, who had previously been a guest at the Jan Breydel Stadium, was attacked.

"Club Brugge strongly disapproves of all criminal behaviour, both inside and outside the stadium and puts tolerance first. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the Manchester City supporter."