Zack Steffen: Manchester City goalkeeper extends contract until summer of 2025

United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen has signed a new contract with Manchester City which runs until the summer of 2025.

The 26-year-old has been with City since the summer of 2019 and was part of their treble-winning squad last season, being an ever-present in their run to victory in the Carabao Cup.

Steffen, who spent the 2019/20 season on loan in Germany with Fortuna Dusseldorf, also won the CONCACAF Nations League trophy as part of the US national team.

"This is a fantastic moment for me - I am so happy to be committing my future to Manchester City." Steffen said.

"In my opinion, this is the best team in world football, with the best manager and best coaching setup. It's a privilege to be here and contribute to this team achieving its targets.

"I feel I learn every day and I have definitely improved as a goalkeeper since coming here. I contributed to our success last season, which was an amazing experience.

"I want to keep pushing Ederson every single day and take my chances when they arrive."

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "Zack is an excellent goalkeeper and a brilliant professional who brings so much to Pep's squad.

"He fits the blueprint of what a Manchester City goalkeeper should be. Not only is he great with his hands, but he is also calm on the ball and provides outstanding distribution, which is a vital part of our style.

"This is a man who trains to an exceptionally high standard every single day. He always wants to learn and improve. Our coaching staff love having him here and we want to see him continue his development over the next years."