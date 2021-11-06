Manchester United vs Man City: Manchester derby kick-off time, how to watch live or stream with Sky Sports

Manchester United host Manchester City in the first Manchester derby of the season on Saturday – and you can follow all of the action live on Sky Sports.
United will look to ease the mounting pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when champions City head to Old Trafford for Saturday's early Premier League kick-off.
- Stream this game with a NOW pass | Get Sky Sports
- Man Utd vs Man City: The tactics dossier
- Man Utd's selection dilemmas ahead of crunch derby
United vs City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am; kick-off at 12.30pm, with host Kelly Cates joined by Roy Keane, Graeme Souness and Micah Richards, while Martin Tyler and Gary Neville will be on commentary at the Theatre of Dreams.
Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in our dedicated live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app.
Free match highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel before 2.45pm on Saturday.
Trending
- Mexico City GP: When to watch it live on Sky
- PL predictions: Man City to breeze past Man Utd
- Can Merc catch Max? Hamilton faces daunting Mexico mission
- Download Instructions
- Barcelona confirm Xavi as first-team coach
- 'Nobody can stop me - no human can hurt me'
- Man Utd's selection dilemmas ahead of crunch derby
- Man Utd vs Man City: The tactics dossier
- Canelo issues menacing warning at weigh-in
- Solskjaer on beating Guardiola and fighting back
Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.