Manchester United vs Man City: Manchester derby kick-off time, how to watch live or stream with Sky Sports

Watch Man Utd vs Man City live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am on Saturday; kick-off at 12.30pm; Free match highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel before 2.45pm on Saturday.

Saturday 6 November 2021 12:13, UK

graphic

Manchester United host Manchester City in the first Manchester derby of the season on Saturday – and you can follow all of the action live on Sky Sports.

United will look to ease the mounting pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when champions City head to Old Trafford for Saturday's early Premier League kick-off.

Manchester United
Manchester City

Saturday 6th November 11:30am Kick off 12:30pm

United vs City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30am; kick-off at 12.30pm, with host Kelly Cates joined by Roy Keane, Graeme Souness and Micah Richards, while Martin Tyler and Gary Neville will be on commentary at the Theatre of Dreams.

Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in our dedicated live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app.

Also See:

Man Utd vs Man City
Image: Watch the first Manchester derby of the season live on Sky Sports on Saturday lunchtime

Free match highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel before 2.45pm on Saturday.

Trending

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.
Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

The Champions League returns, with the £250,000 Super 6 jackpot up for grabs. Play for free, entries by 7:45.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema