Manchester United's selection dilemmas ahead of crunch derby with Manchester City

We assess Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's selection dilemmas ahead of Manchester United's derby clash with Manchester City.

In a surprising plot twist, United's ability to play a back five may depend on the fitness of Victor Lindelof, who missed the Champions League game against Atalanta with a knock, with Raphael Varane out for around a month with a hamstring injury.

Here, we look at the options Solskjaer has ahead of Saturday's massive game at Old Trafford, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League...

Ronaldo, Cavani unleashed on City?

First things first, Solskjaer would be adding unnecessary heat to his situation were he not to stick with Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani after their inspired performances in Saturday's 3-0 win at Tottenham.

Ronaldo has assumed almost undroppable status since he was indeed dropped - or rested - for United's 1-1 draw with Everton in October, scoring four goals in his five subsequent appearances.

Cavani's goal put United in control at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, but his work off the ball was the most impressive aspect of his display. The partnership between himself and Ronaldo - with a combined age of 70 - showed strong signs of blossoming.

"Ronaldo and Cavani play well together," Solskjaer said after the game. "They've got loads of respect for each other. The quality they put in is second to none."

Surely the veteran strike force has to be unleashed on the champions?

Lindelof out + back five: Shaw at left centre-back?

If Lindelof doesn't make it, but Solskjaer wants to stick with the back five that brought him joy at Tottenham, there is an option to use Luke Shaw at left centre-back, with Alex Telles taking up the left wing-back position.

Solskjaer has deployed Shaw at left centre-back only eight times at United, but the calibre of opponent in those games is telling: Barcelona, PSG, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City (twice).

Though results were mixed - away wins at PSG, Chelsea and Man City, a home win vs Man City but also defeats against Barcelona, Leipzig and Liverpool - it is clear Solskjaer trusts Shaw in that position in games where defending takes priority.

Solskjaer has also given Telles some game time this season, the Brazilian starting and scoring in United's 2-1 win over Villarreal in their second Champions League group game.

Lindelof in + back five: The ideal scenario?

If Lindelof is fit, the back five comes with fewer dilemmas, with Eric Bailly slotting in for Varane.

Bailly hasn't played a Premier League minute this season - Solskjaer even opted for a half-fit Harry Maguire at centre-back over Bailly in the 4-2 defeat by Leicester - but his performance at Atalanta was encouraging.

He was Manchester United's one-man defence, bailing Solskjaer's side out on several occasions in only his second appearance of the season in all competitions.

Given that, and the perceived need for United to stick with a back five, it's hard to see how Bailly does not make his first Premier League appearance of the season on Sunday.

Lindelof out + back four: A chance for Sancho?

Assuming Cavani is a nailed-on starter for Manchester United on Saturday, it seems the only way one of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford or Mason Greenwood starts is if United deploy a back four.

That would be a surprise, given how United's porous back four feebly attempted a "press" against Liverpool, but it does open up a space on the right flank. Rashford, who came off the subs' bench to score the third goal on Saturday, started in Bergamo on Tuesday, suggesting a starting spot against Manchester City is unlikely.

Greenwood registered an unplanned 50+ minutes on Tuesday, coming on for the injured Varane, and of course, there's also Sancho.

The £73m summer signing has been named a substitute in seven of the last 10 games in all competitions, and it's hard to see how he gets a start on an occasion as big as this.

"Jadon will come good," Solskjaer said on Tuesday night. "He has a great work-rate and attitude, he was really sharp when he came on [at Atalanta], the first header he cleared for us and he was sharp on the ball.

"So they'll all have a big role to play and he'll have many, many years as a good player here."

McTominay and Fred immoveable from midfield?

With Paul Pogba out suspended, Solskjaer is expected to opt for the central midfield pair of Scott McTominay and Fred.

The tried-and-trusted duo saw their big-game credentials dented in the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool but bounced back and proved they could still carry out United's midfield defensive duties in their encouraging displays at Spurs.

With Bruno Fernandes in front of them, behind a front two of Ronaldo and Cavani, there look to be few openings in Solskjaer's XI, meaning another frustrating weekend on the bench for the likes of Donny van de Beek and Nemanja Matic.

Van de Beek and Matic are yet to show any signs of dislodging the manager's preferred midfield choices, despite the pair of them having encouraging cameos from the bench in recent weeks.

