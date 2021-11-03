Raphael Varane: Manchester United defender out for a month with hamstring injury

Raphael Varane will be out for around a month after the Manchester United defender suffered a hamstring injury against Atalanta.

The France international only recently returned from injury but will now miss United's Premier League match at home to Manchester City on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

A month-long absence would see Varane out of United's next two matches after the international break - against Watford and Villarreal.

He would also likely miss the trip to Chelsea on November 28, live on Sky Sports, and he could be a doubt for the home match against Arsenal on December 2.

"The club confirms that Raphael sustained a hamstring injury, which is expected to keep him out of action for around a month," United said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We'd like to wish Raphael all the best as he works on his recovery."

Image: Raphael Varane was forced off in the first half against Atalanta

Varane joined United from Real Madrid in the summer, and he has made nine appearances so far this season - in which they have conceded nine goals.

In the six matches where Varane has not featured this term, United have conceded 14 goals.

Solskjaer had said Varane's injury did not "look good" after the centre-back went off injured in the first half against Atalanta.

United went on to draw the Champions League Group F match 2-2 thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's injury-time equaliser.

Solskjaer compared Ronaldo to NBA great Michael Jordan, while Sky Sports' Paul Merson said the result only papers over the cracks at Old Trafford.

November 6: Man City (h) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports

November 20: Watford (a) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

November 23: Villarreal (a) - Champions League, kick-off 5.45pm

November 28: Chelsea (a) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

December 2: Arsenal (h) - Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm