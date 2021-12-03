Kevin De Bruyne: Man City midfielder one of four players set to return against Watford

Kevin De Bruyne is one of four Manchester City players who could return from injury against Watford on Saturday.

The Belgium international has been sidelined with coronavirus but is now back in training while Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and Kyle Walker, who all missed Wednesday's win over Aston Villa, are also in contention.

Pep Guardiola claimed his squad were facing an "emergency" ahead of their midweek win as they were hit by injury, illness and suspension problems.

That emergency now seems to be over with playmaker De Bruyne heading a host of players that could return at Vicarage Road, live on Sky Sports.

With Jack Grealish and Phil Foden having made the bench at Villa Park and Aymeric Laporte available again after suspension, only long-term casualty Ferran Torres is still out.

Image: Kevin de Bruyne is back in contention after recovering from coronavirus

Guardiola said: "Except Ferran, all of them are ready to travel to London.

"It is much better. I said before the game against Aston Villa we need everyone and it is much better to have everyone."

The top three in the Premier League of Chelsea, City and Liverpool have opened up a gap from the rest over the last couple of weeks but Guardiola is wary of the threat of Watford.

New manager Claudio Ranieri, the veteran Italian who guided Leicester to the title in 2016, has brought fresh enthusiasm to the club and they scored a stunning 4-1 win over Manchester United a fortnight ago.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Aston Villa in the Premier League

Guardiola said: "Football has to be grateful we still have important people like Claudio Ranieri. What he's done in his career is amazing.

"Of course Leicester is the benchmark but with what he has done in Spain, Italy, France, everywhere, I admire this type of person.

Watford

Manchester City Saturday 4th December 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

"After they lost to Liverpool he was confident to say, 'If they follow me we will win'. I admire a lot that passion and energy. It will be a pleasure to see him again.

"I know results against him are not always good. I know exactly what they want to do but what they do they do it really well.

"We have to be careful and make another good performance."

