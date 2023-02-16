Kevin De Bruyne: FA launches investigation after Arsenal fans throw objects at Manchester City midfielder

The Football Association has launched an investigation after Arsenal fans threw objects at Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne during Wednesday night's Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium.

Erling Haaland wrapped up a 3-1 win for the reigning champions, as Arsenal slipped out of the top spot they had occupied since the third week of the season.

Bukayo Saka's penalty spot-kick had levelled after De Bruyne had struck first for Manchester City, but goals from Jack Grealish and Haaland secured the three points for Guardiola's side.

De Bruyne was pelted with plastic bottles as the Belgian made his way back to the dugout around the pitch after being substituted in the 87th minute.

The incident was included in the referee's match report. The Met Police and Manchester City have been approached by Sky Sports News for comment.

Despite the hostility, De Bruyne smiled back at the crowd as he dodged a thrown bottle while one hit the corner flag.

Image: De Bruyne kicks a water bottle at the Emirates

Image: The Belgian evades a hurled cup by the corner flag

The 31-year-old made light of the situation after the victory posting on Instagram: "Beer anyone?"

He then shared another picture of a plastic cup heading towards him with the caption: "Thanks!"

It was an eventful night in north London for De Bruyne who was also involved in a touchline spat with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne shoved Mikel Arteta during a heated altercation on the touchline after the Arsenal manager prevented him from getting the ball .

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola hailed his side's quality after the victory but warned that the race for the league title still has a long way to run.

"The game was half-half," Guardiola said. "It's not easy to play against them, the build-up they have is really good.

"We were in the game and at the end, the quality of the players made the difference."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Arsenal

Arsenal have now lost three of their last four matches in all competitions, but remain behind City only on goal difference, and do have a game in hand.

For Guardiola, despite moving to the top of the table, he warned that there was a lot more of the season remaining.

He added: "There are still many games to play, the Champions League is coming, the Europa League is coming, so, but importantly, is the fact we could have come here a few weeks ago eight or nine points behind and losing here [would mean the title race] will be almost over.

"Now for the fact that they dropped points, we came here for the chance to win the game and now we are there [level at the top of the league].

"So far they've got better results than us - this is the reality."