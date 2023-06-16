Enzo Maresca: Leicester reach verbal agreement with Man City assistant to become new manager

Leicester have reached a verbal agreement with Enzo Maresca to take over as their new manager.

Manchester City's assistant manager was offered the job on Thursday and he has accepted that offer.

However, there are still details to finalise and contractual issues to sort before Maresca is confirmed as the Foxes' next boss.

Leicester have been searching for a new boss since parting ways with Dean Smith, who was appointed on a short-term contract in April but was unable to save the club from relegation to the Championship during his eight games in charge.

Smith replaced Rodgers, who departed after four years as manager, during which Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Rodgers is now set to be appointed as Celtic manager for a second time.

Maresca worked as an assistant at West Ham, Sevilla and Ascoli before taking on the role of U23 manager at City.

The Italian won the league during his sole season in the role before taking charge of Parma.

However, the 43-year-old lasted just a few months before being sacked by the Serie B side, after which he returned to City, this time as Pep Guardiola's No 2 following Juanma Lillo's exit.

