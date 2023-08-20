Lucas Paqueta: Man City talks for West Ham midfielder on hold amid FA and FIFA betting investigation

Manchester City's talks with West Ham over the signing of Lucas Paqueta are on hold amid concerns surrounding an FA and FIFA betting investigation.

The investigation is believed to centre around Paqueta getting booked in games, with the bets being placed in Brazil, and the 25-year-old will now miss hi country's World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Bolivia in September.

Brazil interim head coach Fernando Diniz said: "Paqueta was on the list. He's a player I like a lot. It's a time for him to resolve these issues. People need time to sort out these issues. He's a player I love."

Image: Paqueta's stats from his first season at West Ham in all competitions, ranked against his team-mates

He was booked nine times for club and country last season.

Paqueta, who is willing to cooperate in any way with any investigation, says he has not placed any bets himself and is shocked by reports.

An £80m deal for Paqueta to join Man City has almost been agreed and could still happen if the issue is cleared up quickly.

In the meantime, Paqueta is focused on playing for West Ham.

The FA and Man City have declined to comment. Sky Sports News has also approached FIFA for comment.

Moyes: Paqueta performed 'really well' in Chelsea win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player West Ham manager praised the performance of midfielder Lucas Paqueta in their 3-1 win over Chelsea, amid interest from Manchester City

Paqueta shrugged off a difficult week by scoring a late penalty in Sunday's 3-1 home win over Chelsea that led to Irons boss David Moyes highlighting the Brazilian's performance.

Moyes said: "65,000 were all cheering him because they know his ability and what he brings. He gives us a different type of player.

"He is a really good player, a hard-working boy and I thought he performed really well."

On Paqueta being linked with Man City, Moyes said: "I'm only interested in how he performed."

Paqueta deal on hold - but not off

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of West Ham against Chelsea in the Premier League

Sky Sports News Dharmesh Sheth on the Transfer Show:

"The deal is on hold, but it's not off - and it could be resurrected if this issue is cleared up and cleared up quickly.

"We heard from David Moyes, who said they have rejected a bid from Manchester City. West Ham value him at £85m or possibly even more.

"There is a release clause in his contract which kicks off next summer, which means West Ham can charge whatever they want. He has four years left on his contract with the option of an extra year.

"We are told that Paqueta is focused completely on playing for West Ham."

West Ham pursuit of Kudus independent of Paqueta future

West Ham have not given up on signing Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus after having an opening bid rejected - but the Hammers' pursuit of the Ghanaian is independent of Paqueta's future.

Kudus played the full game in Ajax's draw at Excelsior on Saturday and the Dutch club want him to stay despite him entering his final two years of his contract.

West Ham Technical Director Tim Steidten had been in the Netherlands last week for face-to-face talks with Ajax.

One source has told us West Ham are getting encouragement the 23-year-old is open to the move.

Mavropanos completes West Ham medical as club assess Lingard

Image: Konstantinos Mavropanos is set to join West Ham from Stuttgart

Konstantinos Mavropanos has completed his West Ham United medical ahead of his £19m move from Stuttgart.

The 25-year-old was at the London Stadium on Sunday to watch West Ham's win over Chelsea.

The Hammers will pay Stuttgart an initial £17m plus £2m in performance-related add-ons.

Meanwhile, West Ham continue to assess Jesse Lingard in training with the ex-Nottingham Forest forward a free agent.

The 30-year-old's primary focus is to keep his fitness up - but a short-term deal has not been ruled out.