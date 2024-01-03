Kalvin Phillips transfer 360: View from Newcastle, Man City and the midfielder on his January future

Kalvin Phillips has struggled for game time at Manchester City and there is plenty of interest in the England midfielder as he looks to keep his Euro 2024 dream alive.

Phillips has not started a Premier League game this season for City and has only made 10 appearances in all competitions this campaign, with just two of those starts.

The 28-year-old is now seeking a January exit route to guarantee playing time to ensure he is selected for England's Euro 2024 squad this summer.

View from...Man City

Sky Sports News transfer editor Lyall Thomas:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has gone as far as to publicly apologise for the lack of game time Phillips has been given - so it is no wonder they have made him available.

In early December, Guardiola said: "I feel so sorry for my decision for him. I've said that many times. He doesn't deserve what has happened to him and I'm so sorry."

City would rather sell him outright than loan him as it would allow them space in their squad and budget to bring in a long-term replacement, rather than the temporary nature of a loan - but it has not been ruled out.

Either way, they are assessing targets to replace him and would prefer to sign someone young and homegrown if they can.

It just has not worked out for Phillips at the Etihad for a number of reasons - no less the outstanding form of Rodri in his position.

View from…Phillips

Sky Sports News senior reporter Tim Thornton:

Kalvin Phillips isn't expected to agitate for a move, but a transfer during this window has seemed inevitable for some time and it would appear to suit all parties.

Phillips is a model professional, and despite his limited playing time, he has behaved impeccably during his time at Manchester City. He is one of the most likeable players in the Premier League, and his character will make him an asset in any dressing room.

There has been interest from the Premier League and abroad, with Juventus leading contenders to secure his signature. Phillips will assess all options on the table, but he is open to playing abroad and a move to Turin looks increasingly likely.

A switch to the North-East could also appeal as he has a home north of Leeds.

Both Juventus and Newcastle will suit his playing style. The fact that Juventus are riding high in Serie A will also undoubtedly make them an attractive proposition.

The key to any decision will be the opportunity to play regular first-team football. Phillips desperately wants game time, and that will be the primary focus of any decision he makes with the European Championships looming in Germany next summer.

View from…Newcastle

Image: Kalvin Phillips is a Newcastle target

Sky Sports News' North-East reporter Keith Downie:

Newcastle need a top-level player to come in between now and the end of the season to cover for Sandro Tonali's absence. Teenager Lewis Miley has come in and done exceptionally but those in power at the club do not want to pile pressure on him.

So someone like Phillips with his experience and energy on loan until the summer would be a perfect foil and free up Bruno Guimaraes to play further forward.

It would be a change from the norm for Newcastle to take Phillips on a straight loan. The main reason for them potentially doing that is because the budget for January isn't big.

For Newcastle to spend large sums in January they will have to bring forward their summer budget like we saw last January with the £45m signing of Anthony Gordon. While there is scope to do that, the preference would be to keep their chips until the summer.

It feels as though a loan would suit both parties. Whether that is what City want could potentially be an issue.

Image: Phillips will be hoping to make England's Euro 2024 squad this summer

A concern would be how quickly Phillips could get up to speed to play the intense style Howe demands of his players. From what Pep Guardiola has said about Phillips and the way he has looked after himself, this may not be as big an issue as it would appear.

This will be something Eddie Howe and his recruitment staff are weighing up. There would be little point of Newcastle bringing in a half-season loan signing if it was going to take him weeks to get up to speed.

We have seen that situation with both Gordon and more recently with Lewis Hall, so it would seem inconceivable if he is brought in without homework done on his ability to hit the ground running.

Newcastle need a central midfielder to come in now, they don't need one for next season.