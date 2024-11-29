Essential Football podcast: Do Manchester City need Liverpool point to keep title race alive at Anfield?
Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast for exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis and build-up to the big matches
Friday 29 November 2024 11:51, UK
There's another big game coming up for Liverpool and Man City this weekend - with the perennial title rivals facing off in a game with a different slant to normal.
With Liverpool already eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, that gap will be extended even further if they can beat Pep Guardiola's side at Anfield on Sky Sports this Sunday.
Normally that would be far from a given, but Pep Pep Guardiola's side are without a win in six games and have lost five of those matches.
Sky Sports' Ron Walker, Peter Smith and Sam Blitz look ahead to Super Sunday's big clash, a match you can watch on Sky Sports from 4pm and follow on skysports.com.
Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Trending
- Premier League build-up LIVE! Pep: We have no squad - rebuild is needed
- PL Predictions: More bizarre results? Saints to win at Brighton
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Cunha to stay at Wolves in January, says O'Neil
- Man Utd latest: I believe in Mount, says Amorim
- Where does Salah rank among Premier League's greats?
- Qatar GP: Leclerc fastest from Norris in only practice LIVE!
- Flying Leclerc beats Norris ahead of Sprint Qualifying in Qatar
- Arsenal latest: Arteta gives Gabriel injury update
- Premier League quartet on Puskas goal of the year shortlist
- Brighton vs Southampton live on Sky preview: Dunk back for Seagulls