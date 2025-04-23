Kevin De Bruyne transfer news: Aston Villa hold internal discussions over move for Manchester City midfielder

Aston Villa have held internal discussions about a potential move for Kevin De Bruyne, Sky Sports News understands.

De Bruyne announced earlier this month that this season would be his last at the Etihad Stadium. It is the final year of his current contract and Villa could be interested in signing the 33-year-old midfielder when he departs City.

De Bruyne's reluctance to uproot his family and prioritising his football and home life when making a decision on his next destination has alerted several Premier League clubs.

Four MLS clubs, Inter Miami - who hold his discovery rights, Chicago Fire, NYCFC and D.C. United have made enquiries over De Bruyne's professional and financial expectations.

Serie A side Como are also doing checks to see if there's any possibility of landing De Bruyne.

Sky Sports News has contacted Aston Villa for comment.

On April 4, it was announced that De Bruyne will leave Man City after a trophy-laden decade at the club.

The 33-year-old, who has won 16 trophies with City, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League, is out of contract in the summer. Further successes have included five League Cup triumphs and two FA Cups.

The Belgium international has scored 107 goals in 417 appearances.

He joined the club under previous manager Manuel Pellegrini in a £54.5m deal in 2015 from Wolfsburg and went on to thrive after Pep Guardiola took charge the following year.

He has cemented his place as one of the greatest players in City's history and has undoubtedly been one of the most influential of the Premier League era.