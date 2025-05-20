What next for Kevin De Bruyne after Man City exit? Jamie Redknapp and Micah Richards discuss Belgium international's next move and potential Premier League stay

Micah Richards believes Man City may be making a mistake in allowing Kevin De Bruyne to leave on a free transfer, while Jamie Redknapp says the "genius" Belgium international could still have a lot to offer in the Premier League.

Midfielder De Bruyne bade an emotional farewell to supporters after making his final City appearance at the Etihad Stadium in Tuesday evening's 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth.

The 33-year-old's next destination is unknown and Richards feels he could still be a big asset to Pep Guardiola's side next season.

"To let this sort of player leave on a free just doesn't sit right," Richards said on Sky Sports.

"He's got so much more to offer this football club.

"I could see him in a deeper role without the pressing numbers he once had. But in terms of on the ball, the things is Man City dominate the ball all the time anyway. He could still do a job on the ball, for sure.

"But they've made a decision, it's not meant to be, and I hope wherever he goes, he goes and does exactly what he's been doing for the last 10 years. He still has so much to offer at the highest level.

"He's a superstar, an absolute superstar."

Belgium international De Bruyne has scored 108 goals in 421 matches for City since joining from German club Wolfsburg in 2015.

During his 10-year stay he became City's most successful player, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups, the Champions League, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

"He lets his football do the talking," said Richards. "He's such a shy character but I've been meeting him over the years and seeing how humble he is and how great a player he is, it's just great to see.

"He's deserved his send-off. Everyone who's played with him speaks highly of him, and to do what he's done in the Premier League is just sensational."

There are footballers and there are legends. He’s a legend. He’s a legend of Man City and a legend of the Premier League.

Could De Bruyne stay in the Premier League?

Richards' fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp labelled De Bruyne a "genius" and believes there is a chance he could remain in English football beyond this season.

In April, Sky Sports News reported Aston Villa held internal discussions about a potential move for De Bruyne, while four MLS clubs, Inter Miami, Chicago Fire, NYCFC and D.C. United made enquiries over the player's professional and financial expectations.

Redknapp, who interviewed De Bruyne on Monday for Sky Sports, said: "I asked him, 'What's next? What do you think?' And he said, 'Maybe the Premier League but I don't know'.

"There wasn't a categoric 'absolutely not', so who knows? Because he's not only a great player but he'll have an ego as well that he wants to prove himself.

"I cannot wait to see what his next move is," he added. "He might go to a deeper role.

"It's going to be fascinating because I'd be amazed if there's not a few Premier League clubs, and a lot will not be able to afford him, saying 'I'll have him for a couple of years. He could still do a bit for us.'

"There's footballers and there are legends, and he's a legend - an absolute legend for this football club and a legend of the Premier League.

"We use the word 'great' a lot; great doesn't do him justice, he's a genius."

He will be missed - Pep leads tributes to Kevin De Bruyne

Meanwhile, Guardiola called it a sad day as De Bruyne made his final City home appearance and admitted it will be a tough task to replace him

The City was in tears as tributes were paid to De Bruyne on the big screen. Sergio Aguero, Mike Summerbee, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, Riyad Mahrez and Vincent Kompany were among the club greats and former players to feature in the montage.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Guardiola said: "There's something that you cannot buy, if you're honest. He got all the love especially the gratitude for the player year after year what he's done."

"The important thing is the emotions for him and his family and our fans," he added. "Everybody saw how much the people from Manchester City are connected with him and his family and how much love [they have].

"Titles are nice and everything that he has achieved, but when you leave after 10 years with this much respect and gratitude, there is nothing else better than that.

"The club will take the decision, I am part of that, but it is a sad day and he will be missed, there is no doubt about that."

It was true we felt something, it was his day we wanted to win for him. The vibes we had since we arrived were there.

City have cooled their interest in Florian Wirtz as they seek a long-term successor for De Bruyne, but Guardiola admitted it will be no easy task to fill his boots.

"Like with Sergio (Aguero), players like that are unique and he scored the most important goal in the history…

"Ten years is a lot of games, a lot of titles and a lot of moments, today summarised how much love was there, that is so nice, really nice."