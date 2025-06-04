Jack Grealish: Manchester City winger expected to be left out of Club World Cup squad

Jack Grealish is expected to be left out of Manchester City’s Club World Cup squad, Sky Sports News has learned.

City are yet to submit their final 35-player squad ahead of the tournament in the USA but, as it stands, the England international will not be part of next week's travelling party.

Grealish has two years left on his Man City contract and will fight for his place after struggling for game time this season.

If any options come up during the summer for a move, they will be considered.

Due to his transfer fee and contract, a loan move later in the summer may become a possibility.

City boss Pep Guardiola revealed last month that the club, Grealish and his representatives will look to work out a solution on his future this summer.

The 29-year-old has been linked with moves to other clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

Grealish joined City in the summer of 2021 from Aston Villa for £100m - a then British-record transfer deal - and played a key role in City securing the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup to complete a historic treble two years later.

But this season, Grealish started just seven league games and was an unused substitute in City's FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.

What Pep said about Grealish's future...

Grealish was dropped for City's final match of the season, and after the 2-0 win at Fulham, an animated Guardiola accepted the winger could leave Man City this summer.

"It was selection," said the Spaniard. "Of course Jack has to play. He's an unbelievable player that has to play football every three days.

"It didn't happen this season and last season either. He needs to do it, and that's with us, or another place. And that's a question for Jack, his agent, and the club. If he stays it will be fine and he fought like he fought from day one to make a contribution, but not today."

Put to Guardiola that he is unhappy with Grealish, the Spaniard snapped back: "Who said I'm not happy with Jack? Rico (Lewis) was not selected, (James) McAtee was exceptional against Aston Villa and Wolves. Why not ask me about McAtee?

"It's not personal. I have 24 players, I have to get rid of six players for the last game and five today because (Mateo) Kovacic got sent off.

"I'm the person who fought for Jack to come here, and the person who fought for him to stay here this season and the next season. I'm the one who said: 'I want Jack Grealish'. What happens in the future is a job for (directors of football) Txiki (Begiristain), Hugo (Viana) and the agents."

'Grealish deal would be complicated'

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"If Grealish is to leave, it would be a complicated deal. He is 29 and feels like he has a lot to offer at the highest level.

"But where would he go? Who can afford to pay £300,000 per week?

"We have seen other players move on loan like Jadon Sancho from Manchester United. We will have to wait, and it is one of the deals that could happen late in the window.

"For Jack, it could be a case of a very long summer and having to wait until Deadline Day on September 1. He is really focused and wants to play regularly.

"If it is at City, he will get his head down and fight, or he will go and play somewhere else. In the long term, he wants to be back in the England squad."

City targeting deals for Reijnders, Ait Nouri and Cherki

While Grealish's future is in doubt, City are hoping to get players in before the Club World Cup ahead of their opening game on June 18 against Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia.

AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders could be part of the tournament squad after City agreed a £46.3m (€55m) deal to sign the Netherlands international, who is set to sign a five-year deal at the Etihad.

But City have not made a bid for Wolves left-back Rayan Ait Nouri yet, despite wanting to sign the Algeria international before the mini-transfer window closes on Tuesday.

They want to beat the deadline so the 23-year-old can fly out with them to the United States for the Club World Cup.

There has been no verbal contact with Wolves, who want at least £50m for Ait Nouri.

Lyon playmaker Rayan Cherki is another key target, with City keen to strengthen at full-back and in the No 10 position this summer.