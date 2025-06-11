Man City's Club World Cup squad: Jack Grealish left out of trip to USA tournament

Jack Grealish has been left out of Manchester City's squad for the upcoming Club World Cup.

Grealish, who has fallen down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola, has two years left on his contract at City and is keen to fight for his place.

However, this latest snub increases the likelihood of a summer move with a loan move a possibility considering his wages.

What is the format of the Club World Cup? The tournament format works exactly the same as the FIFA World Cup, only for clubs.



The 32 teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams, with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the knockout stage.



The last-16 stage - the first single knockout round - then moves to the quarter-final, semi-final and then final. There is no third-place play-off between the two losing semi-final teams.

All four summer signings are set to be among the travelling party with goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, left-back Rayan Ait Nouri and midfielders Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki all named.

Mateo Kovacic is injured, with James McAtee choosing to represent England's Under-21s this summer.

City have called up midfielder Rodri as he steps up his recovery from injury, while Kevin De Bruyne is not named despite still being contracted to City until June 30.

Man City's Club World Cup squad in full

Goalkeepers: Marcus Bettinelli, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Ederson

Defenders: Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Vitor Reis, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji, Abdukodir Khusanov

Midfielders: Nico O'Reilly, Tijjani Reijnders, Jeremy Doku, Nico Gonzalez, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Savinho, Matheus Nunes, Rayan Cherki, Claudio Echeverri, Phil Foden, Oscar Bobb, Rico Lewis

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Omar Marmoush

All kick-off times are BST

Wydad AC - June 18, kick-off 5pm

- June 18, kick-off 5pm Al Ain FC - June 22, kick-off 2am

- June 22, kick-off 2am Juventus - June 26, kick-off 8pm

If City win Group G, they will face the runners-up of Group H at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando on June 31 (kick-off 2am) in their first knock-out fixture.

If they finish second, they would come up against the winners of Group H at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 1 (kick-off 8pm).

Group H consists of Real Madrid, CF Pachuca, FC Salzburg and Al Hilal.

The winners of the Club World Cup will receive up to £97m ($125m) from FIFA.

Prize money of £774m ($1bn) is to be shared between the 32 clubs - with £406m ($525m) participation fee shared based on sporting and commercial criteria, and £368m ($475m) shared based on sporting performance.

FIFA are not keeping any revenue and it expects to share another £200m ($250m) with clubs across the world as solidarity payments.

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"It's a lot of money because this is just all four weeks' work, it's just for seven games.

"If you win the FA Cup, the oldest domestic competition in world football, you get through £3.9m. But of course, winning the FA Cup, you don't want to win the FA Cup just for money, you want to win it for the prestige.

"If you win the Premier League, that is worth around £176m. The Champions League, the new format, it's estimated that you could earn up to £135m, if you win it, but that is for playing up to 15 games, and the club World Cup £97m."

