Ruben Dias: Manchester City defender signs new deal to keep him at the club until 2029

Ruben Dias has committed his long-term future to Manchester City by signing a new deal contract to keep him at the Etihad until at least 2029.

The new deal will see the Portugal international extend his stay at that club to nine years after signing for City from Benfica in 2020.

Since making the switch, Dias has enjoyed a trophy-laden five-year spell at the club, winning 10 trophies, including a treble and an unprecedented four Premier League titles in a row.

In his first season at the Etihad, Dias was named the 2020/21 Premier League Player of the Season and the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year.

Speaking to City's official website, Dias said: "I'm so proud to represent this great club. City are where I want to be - at the top of the sport, competing for trophies. The club's ambition aligns perfectly with mine and as a footballer there is nothing better than that.

"I love Manchester - it is my home now - and I love the Manchester City fans. Their support from day one has been absolutely unbelievable, and I appreciate them a lot. When I think about the trophies we have won and the way we have played our football during my time here, I couldn't imagine playing anywhere else.

"My job now is to be the best I can be for the duration of this contract, so that I can play my part in helping us challenge for more silverware.

"I want to thank my team-mates, Pep, Hugo, the coaching staff and everyone at the club. This is such a special place, and I am grateful every single day for the support I receive. Now the hard work begins, and I want to promise the fans that I will give everything to win more trophies and bring more success to City."

City director of football, Hugo Viana, added: "His performances over the past five years have been outstanding and he is a big reason why we have been so successful. Every time Rúben pulls on a City shirt, he gives his all for the badge and we are so happy to know he will be here for the next four years."

Image: 215 live Premier League matches up from 128 this season on Sky Sports

This season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.