Middlesbrough want Huddersfield winger Rajiv van La Parra on loan in January

Rajiv van La Parra has played for Caen, Heerenveen and Wolves

Middlesbrough will attempt to sign Huddersfield winger Rajiv van La Parra on loan when the January transfer window opens, according to Sky sources.

The Dutchman has struggled for game time this season, and Boro boss Tony Pulis is desperate to add a pacy winger to his side following the summer departure of Adama Traore to Wolves.

Sky Sports News understands Middlesbrough would hope to sign the 27-year-old on loan with an option to buy.

Van La Parra was a first-team regular for David Wagner's Huddersfield side as they were promoted from the Sky Bet Championship last season but has managed just five starts in all competitions this term.

The former Netherlands Under-21 international is the half-brother of Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.