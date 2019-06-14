Robbie Keane to combine Middlesbrough and Ireland assistant jobs

Robbie Keane will link up with former team-mate Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough

Robbie Keane agreed to become Middlesbrough assistant manager after the club allowed him to combine the role with his Republic of Ireland duties.

Keane will work alongside former Leeds and Tottenham team-mate Jonathan Woodgate on Teesside after the former England defender was named head coach on a three-year contract.

But Keane will also continue working as an assistant to Ireland boss Mick McCarthy as they bid to qualify for Euro 2020.

"This is a great opportunity for me on my pathway to a manager's job in the future and I am very excited about it," said Keane.

"I am also grateful to the FAI and to Mick McCarthy for allowing me to take this role and to continue with Ireland.

"I made it very clear to everyone at Middlesbrough that I would not be coming here if I had to give up my Ireland role and they are happy to agree.

"Ireland means everything to me as it always has done and I look forward now to helping the team in our bid to make the Euro finals and those games in Dublin."

McCarthy added: "I am thrilled for Robbie as he takes the next step in his path to becoming a top manager.

"He told me about it the minute he was offered the job and I told him that it was only a runner if he continued with Ireland.

"We are building for the future with this Ireland team and Robbie is a key part of that.

"He has made a big impression on the players and the staff already as my assistant coach and this new role will only improve him which works for Middlesbrough and, most importantly, for Ireland."