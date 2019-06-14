Jonathan Woodgate confirmed as Middlesbrough head coach on three-year deal

Jonathan Woodgate has taken his first steps into management

Jonathan Woodgate is the head coach of Middlesbrough after agreeing a three-year contract with the Sky Bet Championship side.

The former England defender had been one of Tony Pulis' assistants until the Welshman left the job at the end of the season.

Woodgate's former Leeds and Tottenham team-mate Robbie Keane will join his coaching team along with ex-Boro goalkeeper Danny Coyne and Leo Percovich.

Woodgate was assistant to former Boro boss Tony Pulis last season

A club statement read: "There was huge interest in the coaching positions following the departure of Tony Pulis and in a robust process the club spoke with a number of potential candidates both in the UK and abroad.

"It was during this procedure that it became clear that Jonathan was the outstanding candidate to head up the new structure, and his staff bring a wealth of experience and knowledge.

"Jonathan's vision is very much aligned to our own for the club as we look to develop a new identity."

Republic of Ireland assistant manager Robbie Keane joins Woodgate's coaching team

Woodgate made 112 appearances for Middlesbrough before calling time on his playing career in 2016 to take a job in the club's academy.

Boro finished seventh in last season's Championship, one point outside the play-off places.