Ravel Morrison having Middlesbrough medical ahead of loan move from Sheffield United

Ravel Morrison joined Sheffield United in the summer

Sheffield United midfielder Ravel Morrison is undergoing a medical at Middlesbrough, who have also signed Cameroon international defender Harold Moukoudi on loan from St Etienne.

Morrison joined the Blades in the summer from Swedish side Ostersund, but the 26-year-old has played just four times for Chris Wilder's side, with his last appearance coming in the 2-1 win over AFC Fylde on January 5.

Boro would be the 10th different club Morrison has played for if the deal goes through, with Jonathan Woodgate looking to add to his squad as they attempt to pull further away from the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone.

One player who will definitely be playing at the Riverside for the rest of this season is Moukoudi, after the 22-year-old joined on Deadline Day.

Moukoudi has played 16 times for Saint Etienne this season, including in the Europa League, and also featured in the 1-1 draw in their pre-season friendly with Middlesbrough on Teesside.

"We're delighted to bring Harold into the club. He's a player we've been keeping an eye on and it's a real coup that we've been able to bring him here," Woodgate told the club's official website.

"He's a unit of a defender, a real big, strong lad, and he's a quality player. He's still young, but he has plenty of experience, having played in the top division in France, in the Europa League, and also for Cameroon.

"He'll be a very important addition to our squad and will really increase the competition we have for places."