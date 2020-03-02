Middlesbrough News

Jonathan Woodgate has Steve Gibson's 'total support' at Middlesbrough

Watch Boro vs Nottingham Forest on Monday from live on Sky Sports Football at 7.30pm on Monday

Last Updated: 02/03/20 2:04pm

Middlesbrough slipped into the Championship relegation zone on Saturday

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson says Jonathan Woodgate has his "total support" whatever happens at the relegation-threatened Championship club.

Ahead of Monday night's home match against Nottingham Forest, live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm, Gibson gave a strong show of public support to his rookie boss, and insisted others are to blame for Boro's lowly league position.

Gibson told the Teesside Gazette: "Jonathan has my full support. Jonathan is not the problem.

"He is the figurehead of the club and has had to take a lot of criticism for problems which he inherited.

"I can assure fans we are working very hard as a club to deal with those problems. Jonathan has my support no matter what happens. My total support.

"He is dedicated to this football club and has a vision for a style and approach that we all endorse.

"He has had a difficult first season but there is a real talent there. I am convinced of that. Where we are right now as a club is not the fault of Jonathan Woodgate."

Middlesbrough dropped into the bottom three following Wigan's win at West Brom on Saturday. They haven't won since New Year's Day, a run that stretches 11 games.

They were then beaten 1-0 by Leeds, but Woodgate saw enough positive signs in that game to announce his confidence that the side will stay up if they maintain those performance levels.

"Am I worried? Of course I am. I would be a fool not to be concerned at where we are in the league," said Gibson.

"I'm not a worrier by nature but there have been a few times when I have had sleepless nights after games.

"I can't promise that we will stay in this league but I can promise that whatever happens we will have given our best and we are totally committed to the fight and to working hard to stay up."

