Jonathan Woodgate has Steve Gibson's 'total support' at Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough slipped into the Championship relegation zone on Saturday

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson says Jonathan Woodgate has his "total support" whatever happens at the relegation-threatened Championship club.

Ahead of Monday night's home match against Nottingham Forest, live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm, Gibson gave a strong show of public support to his rookie boss, and insisted others are to blame for Boro's lowly league position.

Gibson told the Teesside Gazette: "Jonathan has my full support. Jonathan is not the problem.

"He is the figurehead of the club and has had to take a lot of criticism for problems which he inherited.

"I can assure fans we are working very hard as a club to deal with those problems. Jonathan has my support no matter what happens. My total support.

"He is dedicated to this football club and has a vision for a style and approach that we all endorse.

"He has had a difficult first season but there is a real talent there. I am convinced of that. Where we are right now as a club is not the fault of Jonathan Woodgate."

Middlesbrough dropped into the bottom three following Wigan's win at West Brom on Saturday. They haven't won since New Year's Day, a run that stretches 11 games.

They were then beaten 1-0 by Leeds, but Woodgate saw enough positive signs in that game to announce his confidence that the side will stay up if they maintain those performance levels.

"Am I worried? Of course I am. I would be a fool not to be concerned at where we are in the league," said Gibson.

"I'm not a worrier by nature but there have been a few times when I have had sleepless nights after games.

"I can't promise that we will stay in this league but I can promise that whatever happens we will have given our best and we are totally committed to the fight and to working hard to stay up."