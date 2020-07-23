Neil Warnock wants to stay on as Middlesbrough manager
Warnock will meet with Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson for talks over his future on Thursday
By Keith Downie, Sky Sports News north-east reporter
Last Updated: 23/07/20 11:06am
Neil Warnock has already started making plans for next season and wants to stay on as Middlesbrough manager.
The 71-year-old will meet with Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson for talks over his future on Thursday.
Warnock guided Boro to safety after taking over last month, when he signed a short-term deal until the end of the season.
Plans have already been put in motion for next season with Warnock outlining transfer targets.
Middlesbrough, on the advice of Warnock, have spoken to Wigan about striker Kieffer Moore.
Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that Wigan had accepted a £2m bid from QPR for Moore.
Millwall have also made a £1.85m bid for the Wales international, but Middlesbrough remain interested.