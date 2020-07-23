Neil Warnock wants to stay on as Middlesbrough manager

Neil Warnock is keen to remain as Middlesbrough manager

Neil Warnock has already started making plans for next season and wants to stay on as Middlesbrough manager.

The 71-year-old will meet with Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson for talks over his future on Thursday.

Warnock guided Boro to safety after taking over last month, when he signed a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Plans have already been put in motion for next season with Warnock outlining transfer targets.

2:00 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough, on the advice of Warnock, have spoken to Wigan about striker Kieffer Moore.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that Wigan had accepted a £2m bid from QPR for Moore.

Millwall have also made a £1.85m bid for the Wales international, but Middlesbrough remain interested.