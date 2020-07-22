EFL: Zero positive coronavirus tests in latest round of testing

There were no positive tests from the Championship, League One and League Two

The EFL has confirmed there have been no positive coronavirus tests from the latest round of testing.

A total of 3,555 players and club staff were tested over the past week from the Championship, League One and League Two.

In the Championship, 3,136 people were tested from 24 clubs, there were 381 tests in League One and in League Two, 38 people were tested.

Last week, there were two positive results from 3,141 tests after a fortnight of negative tests at the start of July.

EFL said in a statement: "The EFL will continue to make a central announcement of COVID-19 test results every Wednesday at midday to continue to support competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League."

