Coronavirus: Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock tests positive

Middlesbrough say Warnock, 71, is in 'good spirits'

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has tested positive for coronavirus and is in self-isolation, the Championship club announced on Thursday.

Middlesbrough didn't confirm whether or not Warnock has experienced any symptoms but said the 71-year-old was in "good spirits".

Warnock watched from the stands as Boro lost 2-0 to Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, but had been on the touchline for his side's Championship opener against Watford last Friday.

"The club can confirm that our manager Neil Warnock has returned a positive test for COVID-19 and will be spending a period in isolation in accordance with guidelines," Middlesbrough said in a statement.

"Neil is in good spirits and we look forward to welcoming him back after his period in isolation."

Middlesbrough's next game is against Bournemouth on Saturday, when 1,000 supporters will be allowed to attend the Riverside as the government continues to trial the return of fans to matches amid the pandemic.

Warnock, who replaced Jonathan Woodgate as Boro boss in June, has previously managed in the Premier League with Cardiff, Crystal Palace, QPR and Sheffield United.