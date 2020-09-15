Luton edge Reading for Man Utd clash; Watford scrape past Oxford - Carabao Cup round-up

Jordan Clark's fine header set up Luton's third-round clash with Manchester United

Luton edged past Reading 1-0 in an all-Championship Carabao Cup second-round clash to set up a home tie with Manchester United in round three.

Luton's meeting with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side - on a date to be confirmed next week - will be the Premier League side's first involvement in the competition this season.

The Hatters began impressively and went ahead in the 24th minute when Jordan Clark guided in a clever far-post header.

Reading showed little intention to force the issue in either half and Luton were able to safely hold on to their slender lead.

Debutant Ryan Fraser's goal on the break gave Newcastle a slender 1-0 win over Championship side Blackburn to progress to round three.

West Ham saw off Charlton 3-0 as Addicks boss Lee Bowyer returned to his boyhood club, but could not pull off an upset with Sebastien Haller twice on target for the hosts.

Crystal Palace and Bournemouth saved their drama for their penalty shootout as the Cherries triumphed 11-10 on spot kicks following a goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Daniel Bachmann produced three great saves in a penalty shootout as Watford beat Oxford after Ken Sema rescued the Hornets with an 89th-minute equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

The Championship side won 3-0 on spot kicks to secure a trip to Newport in round three. Rob Hall fired Oxford in front on 26 minutes with a fierce drive from outside the box.

Both teams showed eight changes from the weekend, with four players making their debuts for the Hornets.

One of those, Croatian striker Stipe Perica, almost scored inside 60 seconds but his shot well saved by Jack Stevens.

Perica went even closer on 11 minutes, heading Toby Stevenson's cross onto the bar.

But Oxford then created a mass of chances. Derick Osei and Cameron Brannagan forced good saves out of Bachmann, and centre-half Elliott Moore shot against the post at a corner. Cooper also blazed over from six yards.

Watford had to play with 10 men in the closing stages when Marc Navarro hobbled off after all their subs had been made.

But Sema fired into an empty net at the death after Joao Pedro mis-kicked, to set up the shootout where Watford prevailed.

Patrick Schmidt and Jordan Williams were on target as Barnsley set up a trip to Chelsea following a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough in an all-Championship second-round tie at the Riverside Stadium.

First-half goals from Schmidt and Williams settled things on Teesside, with the Tykes comprehensively outplaying their opponents, who finished four places above them in the Sky Bet Championship last season.

Two late goals from Jack Grealish and Keinan Davis saw Aston Villa beat Burton 3-1 to progress to round three.

Colin Daniel had given the hosts a shock second-minute lead with a fine finish, before debutant Ollie Watkins levelled for the Villans before half-time.

A last-gasp penalty from Daniel Johnson sent Preston into the third round of the cup with a 2-1 victory against 10-man Derby at Pride Park.

Derby had led through Jason Knight's goal but after Mike te Wierik was sent off, a brilliant strike from Tom Barkhuizen levelled the scores with 11 minutes remaining.

With the game seemingly heading for a penalty shootout, referee Andy Davies ruled Lee Buchanan handled a cross and Johnson made no mistake to set up a home tie with Brighton or Portsmouth.

Millwall reached the third round for just the second time since 2011 after Matt Smith rounded off a comfortable 3-1 victory over Cheltenham.

The striker tapped home on the hour to wrap up the contest and set up a tie with either Burnley or Sheffield United, to be played at The Den next week.

Ryan Leonard fired home superbly to give the hosts an early lead, with Connor Mahoney capping off a fine performance with the Lions' second just after the break.

Half-time substitute Finn Azaz got one back 20 minutes from time but it wasn't enough for the Robins to reach the third round for the first time in their history.

A first-half blitz from Lincoln saw them set up a home tie with Liverpool after a 5-0 thumping of Bradford at Valley Parade.

The Imps were two ahead within six minutes through a Tyler French own goal and Anthony Scully's goal, and added another couple before the break thanks to Lewis Montsma and James Jones. In second-half injury time, Callum Morton put the icing on the cake of a five-star performance.

Gillingham made the most of earning a last-minute equaliser against Championship side Coventry by going onto cause an upset on penalties at Priestfield and earn a trip to Wolves or Stoke in round three.

Jordan Graham levelled from the spot in the 94th minute to cancel out Maxime Biamou's opener. In the shootout, Michael Rose was the only one of 10 players to miss their penalty, allowing Trae Coyle to score the winner in the shootout.

Fleetwood will face a local home game with one of near neighbours Everton or Salford in the next round after a relatively routine 2-1 win over Port Vale at Highbury.

Paddy Madden put the hosts ahead early on, but they were pegged back after half-time through Danny Whitehead's equaliser. Josh Morris gave the Cod Army the goal that would send them through 15 minutes from time.

Second-half goals from Elias Kachunga and Josh Windass secured Sheffield Wednesday's place to the third round of the Carabao Cup in a 2-0 win at Rochdale.

The Owls went closest to scoring in a low-key first half, Alex Hunt's overhead kick headed off the line by Eoghan O'Connell.

Garry Monk's men struck the opening goal in the 52nd minute. Liam Palmer had time and space to deliver an inviting cross towards the edge of the six-yard area where Kachunga swooped to guide a powerful header beyond Bazunu.

Wednesday went close to a second when Adam Reach fired against the crossbar before victory was wrapped up in the 87th minute as Windass blasted into the roof of the net from close range.

Scott Twine's first goal for Newport earned his new club a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup as the Exiles beat Cambridge 1-0 at Rodney Parade.

The Swindon loanee's powerful strike from 18 yards finally gave the home side something to shout about from their 11th corner of the game.

Ryan Haynes curled the set-piece in from the left and, when the Cambridge defence could only clear to the edge of their area, Twine hammered the ball home on the half-volley.

Newport dominated from start to finish, with 72 per cent possession and 27 shots, but could not find the finishing touch until 10 minutes to go.

Elsewhere, a late goal by substitute Danny Johnson earned Leyton Orient a 3-2 win over Plymouth to set up a home tie with Tottenham.

The Pilgrims went in front on 19 minutes when Panutche Camara drilled the ball home following an impressive run by Ryan Hardie who shrugged off three tackles.

The visitors doubled their lead after 34 minutes when Danny Mayor presented an opportunity for Kelland Watts who found the net with some aplomb as Plymouth took control.

Orient, who had been denied by the woodwork and some excellent saves by Plymouth 'keeper Mike Cooper, reduced the deficit after 55 minutes when Louis Dennis side-footed home a cross from Jordan Maguire-Drew to galvanise the home side.

They then found themselves back on level terms after 74 minutes when Jobi McAnuff found himself one on one with the 'keeper and lobbed the ball into the net.

The home side went in search of the winner and were rewarded deep into three minutes of added time when Johnson latched onto a defensive mistake to steer the ball home.

Aaron Wildig's first-half strike proved enough as Morecambe earned a home tie against Newcastle in the third round with a narrow 1-0 victory over Oldham at the Mazuma Stadium.

In his first start of the season, former Cardiff midfielder Wildig was the Shrimps' goal hero as he broke the deadlock after 22 minutes by running on to Liam McAlinden's neat through ball and lifting his effort over onrushing goalkeeper Ian Lawlor from 10 yards out.

The goal proved the decisive moment in a game that saw both teams play some neat football without creating too many chances.

Carabao Cup third round