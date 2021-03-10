Yannick Bolasie: Middlesbrough player receives racist abuse on social media

Middlesbrough winger Yannick Bolasie has highlighted a racist message he received on Instagram on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old tweeted a screenshot of the message and said: "Something seriously wrong with people...Keyboard warriors.

"Still yet to meet a person who had this energy when they saw me."

Sky Sports News has contacted Instagram for comment.

The disturbing trend of professional athletes receiving racist and/or personal abuse on social media platforms shows no sign of abating.

Instagram has disabled the account of one user who sent abusive comments to Burnley defender Erik Pieters and his family, following the draw with Arsenal last weekend.

Twitter has permanently suspended the account of the user who sent racist abuse to Dragons rugby winger Ashton Hewitt in January.

