Neil Warnock leaves Middlesbrough by mutual consent

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has left the club "by mutual consent".

The announcement followed shortly after Boro's 1-1 draw at West Brom in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Warnock broke the record for most senior matches managed in English football as Middlesbrough lost 3-1 at Luton in his 1,602nd game in charge.

A club statement read: "Middlesbrough FC have parted company with manager Neil Warnock by mutual consent.

"The decision was reached after talks between the two parties and Neil leaves the club with the best wishes of all.

"Neil's assistants Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson will also depart the club."

Middlesbrough, who were on the back of two defeats, took the lead through Josh Coburn in a drab first half at the Hawthorns where both sides struggled to fashion openings.

But Grady Diangana bagged a second-half equaliser to earn West Brom a share of the spoils and make it three games without a win for Boro, who are 14th in the table.