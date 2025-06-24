Rob Edwards: Middlesbrough appoint former Luton boss as new head coach to replace Michael Carrick

Middlesbrough have appointed Rob Edwards as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

The 42-year-old, who left Luton in January, replaces Michael Carrick, who departed the Riverside Stadium earlier this summer after nearly three years in charge.

Edwards is believed to have turned down advances from other clubs, including Bristol City.

Edwards told the club's website: "It's a real privilege to be given the opportunity to be head coach of this great football club. It's something that's not lost on me, how big this is, how important this is, and what it means to people. There is an amazing fanbase.

"It felt instantly that this was right for me and it got me excited. If I was going to come back in, I wanted to come back in at a place where we had a chance, and we have a really good chance here.

"We have a brilliant owner who historically gives his coaches time, support, and the tools needed to try and be successful. I can't wait to get started now."

Edwards took Luton to the Premier League in his first season as manager in 2022/23 but the Hatters were relegated after failing to stay up on the final day of their first campaign on their return to the top flight.

He departed Kenilworth Road in January with the Hatters 20th in the Championship. They would later be relegated under Edwards' successor Matt Bloomfield on the Championship's final day in May.

Middlesbrough head of football Kieran Scott added: "Rob is someone who I've been aware of for a long time and I've followed his development as a coach closely.

"He made history at Forest Green Rovers, and to win promotion to the Premier League with Luton Town was a fantastic achievement.

"We had an exciting pool of candidates for this role, but we felt that Rob was the stand-out and were very impressed upon meeting him and listening to him talk about his vision for the club.

"We're excited that Rob has agreed to join us and are looking forward to the future."