Slavisa Jokanovic says Fulham are paying for mistakes

Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic believes collective mistakes are costing the side in their first season back in the Premier League.

The Cottagers are 13th in the table with one win and a draw from their opening four games and play Champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Jokanovic took the players he had at his disposal during the international break to a training camp in Spain and he is hoping they have ironed out some of the problems.

"It's not a question about individual mistakes, we need to set up better," he said.

"I really care about our positional play, if we are not in good positions mistakes arrive.

"I don't need to explain to my players when they miss passes or if they don't cross well. They need to improve these things, but I must give them a clear plan on how to play their football.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice in Fulham's win against Burnley

"I am not focused on individual mistakes and I am not surprised that at the beginning of the Premier League we have made mistakes but this team is new.

"I used our mini pre-season in Spain to explain to the players how we play and what we expect from our side and what is the mechanism we want to use.

"Some of these players need to know each other and have some kind of understanding of the family way of working with the team.

"Individual mistakes exist and I don't believe we will completely avoid them. In football mistakes exist but I really care about our quantity of mistakes.

Marcus Bettinelli was called up by Gareth Southgate for the games against Spain and Switzerland

Sky Sports News has been told that Fulham are to open talks over a new contract with keeper Marcus Bettinelli.

The 26-year old was called up by England for the Nations League opener against Spain and the friendly against Switzerland and Jokanovic reiterated how important he is to the team.

"This case is in hands of the club and Bettinelli will have many years with us and at the end I believe this is natural step for the player and the club too", he added".