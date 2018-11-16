Claudio Ranieri admits he may be 'mad but is not stupid' to have taken the Fulham job

Claudio Ranieri admits he may be "mad" to have accepted the Fulham job but believes there is enough quality in the squad to keep them in the Premier League.

After succeeding the sacked Slavisa Jokanovic, Ranieri insists his priority is to shore up a defence that has conceded 31 goals already this season, admits he is in a "battle" against time to make that happen, while insisting this type of challenge is in his very nature.

"If I came here it's because I believe there is enough quality here," he said. "I am mad, but not stupid.

"When I went to Parma, all my friends said you are mad to go there. When I was at Cagliari, they were bottom and everyone said we were out - I love this kind of battle. It's my character.

"My friends didn't say I was mad this time. They said 'good choice, come on, you can do this'. I think I can do this. It's not easy but I believe it.

Ranieri poses for photographs at Craven Cottage

"I don't know how much time I need to improve the defence. It depends how long it takes them to understand my philosophy.



"We have to defend altogether and attack altogether. I have to work hard and I know I don't have time. It's a big battle.



"When changing the manager, you change the air in the dressing room. Maybe some players didn't play with the previous manager and with the new manager they give more, because maybe there is more feeling.



"I believe I have very good players but they must have to show me the fighting spirit."

Ranieri also suggested he will play two up front at Fulham in a similar counter-attacking style to the one he unleashed at Leicester and clinched the Premier League title.

Asked if he wanted to play Aleksandar Mitrovic on his own or part of a front-two, he said: "For me Mitrovic is a fantastic striker. He needs some fantastic balls to score goals.

"I've watched him in the national team and he scores a lot of goals. For us he is very important. I have to choose the best mate for him, but not just him - everybody."