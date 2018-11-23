Claudio Ranieri happy to lose temper at Fulham players to make them improve

Claudio Ranieri is willing to be tough with his Fulham players to get results

Claudio Ranieri says he has no problem with losing his temper if his Fulham players do not improve their performances.

The former Leicester boss takes charge of his first game for the Whites on Saturday after replacing Slavisa Jokanovic, with the club struggling at the bottom of the Premier League table.

They travel to 17th-placed Southampton looking to end a dismal run of six consecutive league defeats.

It is Ranieri's first job back in England since his title-winning spell with Leicester, where he became synonymous for his friendly demeanour, but the Italian insists he can lose his cool if needed.

2:31 Sky Sports News takes a look at Claudio Ranieri's funniest moments during his title-winning spell as Leicester boss. Sky Sports News takes a look at Claudio Ranieri's funniest moments during his title-winning spell as Leicester boss.

"In the dressing room, I am different. It depends what happens. Sometimes I could take this table and flip it in the air," he said.

"Sometimes I enjoy, sometimes I am very strong. My players know me. My players know me very well."

Despite revealing he had flipped a table when he was particularly upset during a match as Chelsea boss, Ranieri says he will start off by putting his arm around the Fulham players.

0:36 Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri believes patience is key as he targets a turnaround in form for his new squad. Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri believes patience is key as he targets a turnaround in form for his new squad.

"With them? No. With these players, no. Not yet. Not yet," he said when asked if he had been tough with his Fulham squad.

"At this moment, I must give confidence. I say our fans must help us, it is because our players need confidence.

"They need to feel good feelings with the fans because, maybe, they are a little anxious, nervous. That is normal."