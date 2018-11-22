Claudio Ranieri will attract players to 'amazing' Fulham, says Louis Saha

0:26 Claudio Ranieri will have no difficulty in attracting players to ‘amazing’ Fulham during the January transfer window, says Louis Saha. Claudio Ranieri will have no difficulty in attracting players to ‘amazing’ Fulham during the January transfer window, says Louis Saha.

Claudio Ranieri will easily attract players to Fulham during the January transfer window because they are an "amazing" club, says Louis Saha.

The experienced Italian boss will take charge of his first game as Fulham boss when his new side face fellow strugglers Southampton at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Fulham spent more than £100m in the summer, including five Deadline Day signings, but Ranieri, who replaced Slavisa Jokanovic, has been assured by chairman Shahid Khan he can bring in more players when the January window opens.

Claudio Ranieri takes charge of his first game as Fulham manager on Saturday

"It's difficult because maybe the manager in place [Jokanovic] wanted to have that opportunity to change things around," Saha, speaking at a Football for Peace event, said.

"The transfer market is a difficult one in the summer. There is a lot of competition around so the manager had his ways and maybe it didn't start the way he wanted but it happens.

Slavisa Jokanovic paid for a poor start to the season after a big summer outlay

"But I think Ranieri will attract a lot of players easily because the football club is amazing. I can't wish them more than to [stay up]."

Ranieri urged for patience as he looks to lead Fulham to an upturn in form and Saha admits the departure of Joaknovic will not have come as an easy decision for the club's hierarchy, but it has provided the new manager with the time to address their fortunes.

Saha added: "It is a club that has a lot of history for me. I feel really honoured to be part of that history. I see a great manager, who has done really well for Leicester and other clubs, want to get them out of that situation.

"The Premier League is very tough so whatever decision the chairman has to do we have to do it well and maybe sharp.

"Sometimes against the philosophy or the moral because someone brought you up and have done tremendously well. But the league is so tough and you have to make some really difficult decisions."