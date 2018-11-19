Stuart Pearce believes Fulham's home form is key for Claudio Ranieri

0:36 Stuart Pearce says Claudio Ranieri will need to improve Fulham's home form if they are to stay in the Premier League. Stuart Pearce says Claudio Ranieri will need to improve Fulham's home form if they are to stay in the Premier League.

Claudio Ranieri will need to significantly improve Fulham's home form if he is to keep his new club in the Premier League, according to Stuart Pearce.

The Italian manager takes charge of his first game as the Cottagers' boss on Saturday at home to Southampton with his new club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.



Pearce believes teams were finding visits to Craven Cottage a little too straightforward this season and it is an area the new manager will need to urgently address.

He told Sky Sports News: "They've got to start winning at home, that's key, nicking results at home.

"At the moment, too many teams are going to Craven Cottage and coming away with points and they're failing to win.

"If you want to stay in the division, you've got to be strong at home."

Ranieri was brought in last Wednesday to replace Slavisa Jokanovic, who had guided Fulham back into the Premier League through the play-offs.

Ranieri won an unlikely Premier League title with Leicester City

The Italian famously won the league with Leicester in 2015/16, but faces a battle at the other end of the table this time around.

Fulham were the third-biggest spenders in the summer, with a total outlay of £105.3m on players such as Andre Schurrle, Jean Seri and Alfie Mawson.

Pearce said: "Expectation went through the roof with the money they spent and the way they played last year.

"Cairney was outstanding, as were Sessegnon and Fredericks, but the new players have to settle in, which isn't easy."