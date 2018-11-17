Fulham owner will back me with new signings in January - if I need them - says Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri says the Fulham chairman will back him with more players in the January transfer window if he needs them - despite the club spending more than £100m in the summer.

The Italian, who replaced the sacked Slavisa Jokanovic last week, wants to persevere with the current group, which includes 12 summer additions, five of which were signed on Deadline Day.

Previous boss Jokanovic was often unhappy with the club's recruitment policy and felt his own suggestions were ignored - but Ranieri says he is happy to have targets put to him from which to choose.

Alfie Mawson was signed as a mainstay at centre-back but has only made five appearances so far because of injury

"I spoke with the chairman about this," Ranieri said. "There are some people that are working (on recruitment) and then they put to me some players.

"They show me the name and after I have to choose who is the right player for us - I am happy with that.

"For now I have to work with these players. I haven't met them all yet because of the international break - but already I love them. I want them to bring their best.

"After, if there is something, I can say to the chairman 'I need another player because I need this kind on the team' - that's another thing.

Jean-Michael Seri was once wanted by Barcelona but has failed to find his best form so far this term

"I spoke with the chairman about it, and he said to me 'Claudio, if you need something, I am here'. But I said I want to see the players because, when you change the manager, the behaviour in the dressing room also changes.

"Some players maybe didn't play under the former manager, and with the new manager will give more, because maybe there is more feeling between the new manager and the player.

"I believe I have very good players, but now they have to show me the fighting spirit."