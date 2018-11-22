Claudio Ranieri urges patience as Fulham prepare Premier League fightback

0:36 Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri believes patience is key as he targets a turnaround in form for his new squad Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri believes patience is key as he targets a turnaround in form for his new squad

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri believes patience is key as he targets a turnaround in form for his new squad, as they aim to climb off the bottom of the Premier League.

The club have taken just five points from their first 12 games back in the top flight, leading to the sacking of Ranieri's predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic.

The former Leicester manager has, however, called for "calm", as he prepares for his first game in charge against Southampton on Saturday.

"We must be calm and continue to work because it's not possible to change everything in one night," he said.

"It's important to get points, but it's also important to maintain our mentality and never, never give up, not just the match but for the whole season. At the end we'll be same I'm sure."

The Italian famously won the league with Leicester in 2015/16, but faces a battle at the other end of the table this time around.

Ranieri with Scott Parker, who will retain his place on Fulham's backroom staff

Drawing on previous experience, he has admitted he is taking a flexible approach with his team selection.

"It's important all my players are available," he said. "I may start with one line-up and I can change.

"Remember at Leicester I started without N'Golo Kante, Danny Simpson and Christian Fuchs but slowly, slowly it was good.

"For me, it's important now to choose my first 11, but it's important the other players don't go down, they have an opportunity. At the end if we go down everybody goes down."

He added: "We must show a fighting spirit. It's not easy to change direction but it's important to try altogether and to be with good spirit and attentive tactically."