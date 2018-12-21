Fulham's defensive record 'embarrassing' and 'diabolical', says Alfie Mawson

0:51 Fulham centre-back Alfie Mawson admits he has been embarrassed by his side's performances this season and is longing for a clean sheet Fulham centre-back Alfie Mawson admits he has been embarrassed by his side's performances this season and is longing for a clean sheet

Alfie Mawson says he is "embarrassed" by Fulham's performances so far this season, and has labelled their defensive record as "diabolical".

The Cottagers have endured a miserable return to the Premier League following four years in the Championship, and are currently bottom of the table.

In their 17 games this campaign, Fulham have conceded a league-high 42 goals - an average of nearly 2.5 goals per game - leading Mawson to slam his team's efforts.

He told Sky Sports News: "It goes without saying - to concede in general is horrible, but to concede the amount we have conceded is diabolical, to be honest. It's embarrassing.

"I speak for myself and the back four. The 'keepers, to be fair, have made plenty of saves this year.

"[It's] down to us either being a bit naive in this league and not knowing what we're up against, and sometimes just the pure quality of this league.

Claudio Ranieri replaced Slavisa Jokanovic as Fulham head coach in November

"We've got to change something. We've got to take the negatives on board, but we've also got to take the positives.

"When we do get the clean sheet - which is going to come - then we can build on that."