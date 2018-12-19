Fulham 'keen on deal' for Bournemouth's Lys Mousset

Lys Mousset has emerged as a possible Fulham transfer target

Fulham are interested in a January deal for Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset, Sky Sports News understands.

New boss Claudio Ranieri is keen to bring in another striker in the New Year and Mousset has been out of favour on the South Coast.

The 22-year-old has struggled to establish himself since joining in 2016, making just seven Premier League starts in over two years.

But he could be given a fresh chance at Craven Cottage, albeit in a relegation dog-fight.

As the league's bottom club look to improve their squad and stay up, they are hoping to sign a new striker, a centre-back and possibly a right-back.

Sky Sports News revealed last week that Fulham want to sign Chelsea's Gary Cahill.