Steven Sessegnon signs new Fulham contract until end of 2022 season

Steven Sessegnon has signed a new three-and-a-half-year Fulham contract, with an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

The academy graduate and twin brother of Ryan Sessegnon is understood to have impressed new boss Claudio Ranieri and has been on the cusp of the first-team squad in recent weeks.

"It feels very good," said Sessegnon after signing the deal. "It's something I've been working towards for the last few months and it feels amazing to get it done and over the line.

"You could say the first [pro deal] was very special but this one has shown all the hard work I've done personally, not just with this club but with international success as well. It is rewarding helping contribute to the progression of Fulham.

"This can only motivate me to keep working harder. I will carry on doing as I am and keep on heading towards the next one.

"Hopefully I can make my league debut very soon, but over time I need to keep working hard and knuckling down and see what happens.

"You can't rush this sort of thing. I'm going to take my chance, whenever it might come."

Last week, Sky Sports News reported the Whites were considering entering next month's transfer market for a new right-back, with Cyrus Christie, Denis Odoi and new loan signing Timothy Fosu-Mensah all having failed to nail down the position.

New Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri is understood to have been impressed with Steven Sessegnon

But Steven Sessegnon could get his chance in the upcoming FA Cup third-round tie against Oldham and, if he continues to impress Ranieri, Fulham may decide not to sign a new right-back at all.

Sessegnon is understood to have been the 19th man for Fulham's recent defeat at Manchester United, just missing out on a place on the bench, and he played well in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

His new contract - his second pro deal after signing his first until 2020 last year - will run until June 2022 and contains the option of a further year to extend it until 2023.