Claudio Ranieri aware of scale of task at Fulham after West Ham loss

Claudio Ranieri is now under no illusions about the task he faces in keeping Fulham in the Premier League after a 2-0 defeat by West Ham.

The Cottagers remain the only team in England without a clean sheet this season after more chaotic defending handed first-half goals to Robert Snodgrass and Michail Antonio and left them rock bottom.

West Ham's goals were beautifully worked, but when not one of the seven defenders in attendance thought to close down Snodgrass on the edge of the area, and when Javier Hernandez won a header in the box to set up Antonio's second, Ranieri's problems were laid bare.

Yet new boss Ranieri also pointed to their lack of cutting edge in attack after they passed up a host of presentable opportunities while twice being caught out by West Ham's counter-punches.

"We shot at goal 16 times - we have to be more and more effective," said the Italian.

"They create two counter-attacks and they scored two goals. It's unbelievable.

"I can say nothing today. They tried their best. When you play a team with experience and quality you try to do your best and we tried. My players were fighting to the end. They scored very easily, twice.

"Now I have to continue with these people and give them all my confidence and continue to work hard in training."