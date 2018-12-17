Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic named Serbian Player of the Year
Aleksandar Mitrovic has been named Football Association of Serbia's Player of the Year.
The 24-year-old has scored 31 goals in 2018 and scored against Switzerland at the World Cup.
He reached a Nations League-high of six goals as Serbia were promoted to league B, topping group C4.
Mitrovic joined Fulham on-loan in January, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League before making that deal permanent in the summer.
He's scored seven goals this season and joins a list of former winners including Manchester United's Nemanja Matic and former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic.
The Football Association of Serbia tweeted: "The winner of the prestigious award #FSS "Golden Ball of Serbia" for the best player in 2018 is the attacker of our national team and player @FulhamFC, Aleksandar Mitrovic"
🔥 Dobitnik prestižnog priznanja #FSS „Zlatna lopta Srbije” za najboljeg fudbalera 2018. godine je napadač naše reprezentacije i igrač @FulhamFC, Aleksandar Mitrović. 🥇⚽️🇷🇸#ZlatnaLoptaSrbije #MitrosOnFire #Orlovi pic.twitter.com/hcgYsAqhAA— Fudbalski savez Srbije | FA Serbia (@FSSrbije) December 17, 2018
He becomes the seventh successive winner with an English football connection, with last year's winner former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic.