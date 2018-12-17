Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic named Serbian Player of the Year

Aleksandar Mitrovic was Serbia's top goalscorer of 2018

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been named Football Association of Serbia's Player of the Year.

The 24-year-old has scored 31 goals in 2018 and scored against Switzerland at the World Cup.

He reached a Nations League-high of six goals as Serbia were promoted to league B, topping group C4.

Mitrovic joined Fulham on-loan in January, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League before making that deal permanent in the summer.

He's scored seven goals this season and joins a list of former winners including Manchester United's Nemanja Matic and former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic.

The Football Association of Serbia tweeted: "The winner of the prestigious award #FSS "Golden Ball of Serbia" for the best player in 2018 is the attacker of our national team and player @FulhamFC, Aleksandar Mitrovic"

He becomes the seventh successive winner with an English football connection, with last year's winner former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic.