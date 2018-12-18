Eddie Howe confident Callum Wilson will stay at Bournemouth

0:20 Eddie Howe does not expect Callum Wilson to leave Bournemouth in January. Eddie Howe does not expect Callum Wilson to leave Bournemouth in January.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he is pleased Callum Wilson's form has led to the forward being linked with several top clubs - but does not see the England man leaving the club.

Wilson has enjoyed a fine season so far, scoring eight goals in the Premier League and also netting on his England debut against the USA.

And in recent days he has been linked with a possible move in the January transfer window - and Bournemouth's Wednesday night Carabao Cup quarter-final opponents Chelsea are one of the clubs reported to be interested.

Man Utd vs B'mouth Live on

Howe said: "Callum getting linked with other clubs - in some respects, I would almost want that with every player - it means they are performing at the highest level and performing very well.

"From my perspective, Callum's future is here. He is a massive part of what we are doing and I just want to see him continue to score goals for us."

"From my perspective, Callum's future is here. He is a massive part of what we are doing and I just want to see him continue to score goals for us." Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson

Wilson came off the bench during Saturday's loss at Wolves and may continue to be looked after on Wednesday as he works his way back to full fitness.

"Callum had a hamstring problem so we rushed him back to be fit for Wolves," said Howe. "We have still got to be careful with him at this moment but he has made good progress."

0:12 Gianfranco Zola has confirmed Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in January. Gianfranco Zola has confirmed Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in January.

Bournemouth have a few injury concerns for the Stamford Bridge tie, with Simon Francis and Tyrone Mings nursing injuries.

Lewis Cook has been sidelined by a long-term injury and Howe admits that the injury situation may force him into the transfer market next month.

"I would be lying if I said it had not changed what we are looking at within the market," said Howe.

"We have always had the mentality that we don't want to get involved in January in an ideal world - but it is not an ideal world and if you get injuries or suspensions, then you have to be adaptable.

"We have so many games, that I am focused on getting the team ready for matches, but the recruitment team are looking at what potential options are out there for us."