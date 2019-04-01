Scott Parker admits keeping Fulham players focused is a struggle ahead of likely relegation

2:18 Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker talks about the challenge of motivating his players in the fight against relegation Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker talks about the challenge of motivating his players in the fight against relegation

Scott Parker has admitted his biggest challenge as Fulham's caretaker manager is keeping the players focused ahead of their likely relegation.

Fulham travel to Watford on Tuesday knowing a defeat will condemn them to relegation from the Premier League, while even a draw is unlikely to be enough given their goal difference is vastly inferior to both Burnley's and Southampton's.

Fulham's battle against relegation has been hampered by their dreadful recent form, which has seen them lose 12 of their 13 league matches in 2019, and Parker conceded: "The biggest challenge is trying to keep players focused.

"Confidence is low. Is this moment in time about tactics and style of play? I'm not sure it is. It's about trying to keep players motivated and raise confidence.

"It's been a tough year - there's scars. We need to try to keep raising standards and get those results."

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa joined Fulham in the summer for more than £20m, but has played just 16 times in the Premier League

Fulham's impending return to the Championship comes despite them spending more last summer than any other newly-promoted team in Premier League history.

Many of their big-money arrivals have failed to deliver at Craven Cottage, and Parker confessed: "There's no hiding from the fact this club's been backed immensely by the owners.

"Of course there's been mistakes made, but the one finger that can't be pointed is that money's not been spent to try and improve and establish this club in this division.

"There's been mistakes made and they'll be gone over at the end of the season."