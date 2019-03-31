WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

4:18 Premier League Saturday Round-up Premier League Saturday Round-up

Watch all the goals from the weekend's Premier League action, as Man City reclaimed top spot and Huddersfield were relegated.

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League until Sunday evening at least with a 2-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday.

Highlights from Manchester City's win over Fulham in the Premier League.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored the only goal of a tense encounter at the Amex Stadium as Southampton beat Brighton 1-0 in the Premier League.

Highlights from Southampton's win over Brighton in the Premier League.

Burnley boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a hard-fought 2-0 win over a lacklustre Wolves at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Highlights from Burnley's win over Wolves in the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town's Premier League relegation was confirmed after a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace combined with wins for Southampton and Burnley.

Highlights from Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League.

Wes Morgan and Jamie Vardy scored in either half as Leicester beat Bournemouth 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Highlights from Leicester's 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Manchester United got their top-four challenge back on track after edging past Watford 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Highlights from Manchester United's 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League.

Everton boosted their European qualification hopes with a dominant 2-0 victory against a lacklustre West Ham at the London Stadium.