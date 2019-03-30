Burnley 2-0 Wolves: Clarets boost Premier League survival hopes

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Burnley boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a hard-fought 2-0 win over a lacklustre Wolves at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The hosts made a dream start in the Lancashire sunshine by opening the scoring after just two minutes thanks to Conor Coady's own goal, although in truth there was little the Wolves captain could do to prevent it.

Player ratings Burnley: Heaton (6), Taylor (7), Tarkowski (9), Mee (8), Bardsley (6), Hendrick (6), Cork (6), Westwood (6), McNeil (8), Barnes (6), Wood (7)



Subs: Gudmundsson (6)



Wolves: Patricio (6), Boly (5), Coady (8), Saiss (6), Jonny (6), Moutinho (6), Dendoncker (7), Traore (6), Neves (5), Cavaleiro (5), Jonny (6)



Subs: Doherty (6), Jimenez (6), Costa (6)



Man of the match: James Tarkowski

And Burnley wrapped up the points when the impressive Dwight McNeil doubled their lead with 13 minutes to go, the 19-year-old's fifth goal of the season.

As a result, the Clarets moved five points clear of 18th-placed Cardiff - albeit having played two more games than their rivals - after ending a run of four straight defeats, and helped send Huddersfield down in the process.

Notes for Southgate Had the England manager been in attendance at Turf Moor on Saturday, then he cannot have failed to be impressed with both James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil’s performances at different ends of the pitch.



The former barely put a foot wrong at the back, while the latter was the creative spark Burnley needed in attack, creating their first, before scoring the crucial second.



And with three goals and four assists to his name so far this campaign, it is no wonder the England U20 international was asked by Southgate to train with the senior squad during the recent international break.

Meanwhile, Wolves, who seemed distracted by next weekend's FA Cup semi-final with Watford at Wembley, stay seventh in the table.

Just before kick-off, Burnley manager Sean Dyche was given a rousing reception from the home fans to celebrate his 300th game in charge of the club, and minutes later his side were ahead.

Sean Dyche takes charge of his 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th game for @BurnleyOfficial in all competitions 👏👏👏



His 1st game was a 2-0 Championship win v Wolves at Turf Moor in November 2012 pic.twitter.com/P0dwJvnkbX — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 30, 2019

McNeil caught the visitors sleeping by taking a quick free-kick to Chris Wood in the box, with the striker beating the onrushing Rui Patricio, only for the ball to hit the post.

Luckily for Burnley, though, the rebound then struck the unfortunate Coady before ending up in the back of the net, the defender's third own goal already this season.

3 - Conor Coady has scored three own-goals in the Premier League this season; only Lewis Dunk (4 - 2017-18) and Martin Skrtel (4 - 2013-14) have scored more in a single campaign. Unlucky. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 30, 2019

However, it was a different story after half-time as Wolves stepped up the pace and began to dominate possession, albeit without actually testing Tom Heaton until a quarter of an hour from time when the Burnley No 1 was forced to deal with the first effort on target in the game.

Minutes later, though, and the match was over as a contest thanks to McNeil, who picked up possession some 30 yards out, before striding forward and drilling a low shot into the bottom right-hand corner of the goal to cap an eye-catching display.

Team news Burnley made one change from their 2-1 loss to Leicester last time out with Jeff Hendrick replacing the benched Johann Berg Gudmundsson in midfield.



Wolves boss Nuno made two changes from their 2-1 win over Man Utd in the FA Cup quarter-finals, with Adama Traore and Ivan Cavaleiro coming in for benched duo Matt Doherty and Raul Jimenez.

At the full-time whistle Dyche saluted the Turf Moor faithful, seven years on from his first game as manager of the club, which was also a 2-0 home win against Wolves.

Match stats

Wolves have won just one of their last six Premier League games (D3 L2), after winning three in a row directly before that

After keeping a clean sheet in two of their first four away league games this season, Wolves have conceded in each of their last 12 on the road

Wolves' haul of four own goals in the Premier League this season is the most of any side (three via Coady and other via Matt Doherty)

McNeil has been directly involved in five goals in his last seven Premier League home games for Burnley, scoring three and assisting two

McNeil has been directly involved in seven Premier League goals overall this season (3 goals, 4 assists), the joint most of any teenager (level with Ryan Sessegnon)

Chris Wood celebrates his goal with team-mates

Managers

Sean Dyche: "It's a strange situation we're in. We had lost four but that's 21 points since Christmas. That's a very healthy return. Now we have to continue that obviously but we deserved it today because we have worked hard."

2:09 Burnley boss Sean Dyche says that young winger Dwight McNeil has real quality and has laid down a marker after scoring Burnley's second in their 2-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League Burnley boss Sean Dyche says that young winger Dwight McNeil has real quality and has laid down a marker after scoring Burnley's second in their 2-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League

Nuno: "We started very badly, we lost concentration and communication and then it became much more difficult for us.

"In the second half we started well and had some good moments but then conceded the second and the game was over. There are a lot of things we have to look at.

"We must be clinical and produce better. In the start of the second half we caused them danger but need to do it for the whole game and especially look at our defensive organisation. We can't concede how we did today, we made a big mistake."

1:17 Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves were 'not switched on' at the start of their match with Burnley as they fell to a 2-0 defeat Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves were 'not switched on' at the start of their match with Burnley as they fell to a 2-0 defeat

Man of the Match - James Tarkowski

The centre back was a rock all afternoon long at Turf Moor, but none more so than after half-time as Wolves went in search of an equaliser.

The England international won every header, as well as making several important tackles and interceptions to help preserve his team's narrow lead, including one vital block to prevent Diogo Jota from scoring a certain equaliser.

Minutes later and McNeil wrapped up the points, but the key victory would not have been possible without Tarkowski, who helped his team end a run of eight matches without a clean sheet.

Chris Wood puts Burnley ahead at Turf Moor

Pundit - Paul Merson

"I thought Wolves would have played their best team today and then rested players against Man Utd on Tuesday," said the Sky Sports pundit. "They started slowly and paid for that.

"Then it was a pretty easy game, but Burnley were brighter and wanted it more than Wolves."

3:52 Paul Merson says Wolves paid the price for not including Raul Jimenez and Matt Doherty in their 2-0 defeat to Burnley Paul Merson says Wolves paid the price for not including Raul Jimenez and Matt Doherty in their 2-0 defeat to Burnley

What's next?

Burnley take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday April 6, while Wolves host Manchester United at Molineux on Tuesday night - a match you can see live on Sky Sports Premier League - before they face Watford in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday April 7.